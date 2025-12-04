Spanish police arrest 11 over alleged smuggling of 300 mostly Nepalese foreign workers

Spanish police said on Thursday they had broken up a criminal network linked to smuggling 300 workers into the country, mostly from Nepal.
The workers were placed illegally on farms in central and eastern Spain.
Police arrested 11 people and are investigating two others. A total of 322 people, most from Nepal, were among the victims.
Of those, 294 lacked proper documentation to live and work in Spain.
