Poland invests €2.3 billion in Swedish submarines to modernise navy

Poland has agreed to purchase three Swedish submarines in a deal worth approximately 10 billion zloty (€2.3 billion) as part of its long-awaited Orka naval modernisation programme.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced Poland will acquire A26 Blekinge-class submarines from Swedish manufacturer Saab, with the first vessel due to arrive in 2030.

“Sweden presented the best offer according to the team and this was confirmed by the Council of Ministers in an objective analysis of all criteria, both arising from delivery time, price, value, ability to operate especially in the Baltic Sea,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Seven companies from six countries participated in the tender, including Germany’s ThyssenKrupp, Italy’s Fincantieri and France’s Naval Group.

Sweden has pledged technology transfer and investment in Poland’s shipbuilding industry to ensure the country can independently service and repair