Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Defence Pact: An “Islamic NATO” or a New Middle East Strategy?

By Naeem Khan

For the past two days, reports about a new Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey defence agreement have been circulating widely across regional and international media. Supporters of the agreement are presenting it as a major development for the Muslim world, while some Turkish officials have gone as far as comparing it to an “Islamic NATO.”

Yet, behind the excitement, one basic question remains unanswered: What exactly does this agreement mean?

The publicly available details are remarkably limited. The central idea appears to be that an attack on any one of the three countries would be treated as an attack on all three, requiring a joint response. But beyond this broad principle, there is little clarity about the actual military commitments, the possible targets, or the circumstances in which the three countries would be expected to fight together.

That ambiguity is important because the strategic interests of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey are not identical.

Turkey has serious security concerns around Syria and Iraq and has long been involved in regional disputes, particularly over Kurdish armed groups. But Turkey is also a powerful NATO member. At present, it does not appear to face an immediate conventional military threat from a major state.

Pakistan’s security situation is different. Its most serious military concerns are connected with India and Afghanistan. Tensions along both borders have produced repeated clashes, while relations with India remain particularly sensitive.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, faces a completely different strategic environment. Its most important security concerns are linked to Iran, Yemen and the wider network of armed groups and rival powers operating across the Middle East.

This raises a fundamental question: Was the agreement really designed to deal with India, Afghanistan, Israel or some other specific enemy?

The answer is far from obvious.

Israel, for example, does not appear to be a realistic common military target for this alliance. Turkey and Israel frequently exchange harsh political statements, but their relationship is more complicated than the language of their politicians might suggest. Pakistan and Israel do not share a border and have never fought a direct war. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has not established formal diplomatic relations with Israel but is not at war with it either.

India presents another problem. Pakistan has a long and difficult relationship with India, but Saudi Arabia and Turkey have extensive economic and diplomatic ties with New Delhi. It would therefore be difficult to imagine either country willingly sacrificing those relationships by entering a major war with India on Pakistan’s behalf.

Afghanistan presents a similar question. Would Turkey or Saudi Arabia really send their forces into a war with Afghanistan simply because Pakistan was attacked? That possibility appears highly unlikely.

If these are not the main targets, then who is this alliance really meant to deter?

The answer may lie not in South Asia, but in the Middle East.

The region is going through a period of profound uncertainty. Iran’s growing regional influence, the continuing conflicts in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, and the possibility of changes in the American military presence have created a new security landscape for Saudi Arabia.

For decades, Washington has played the role of the main security provider for its Gulf allies. But there is now growing discussion about whether the United States will eventually reduce its military footprint in the Middle East. If that happens, countries such as Saudi Arabia will have to think seriously about how they can protect themselves without depending entirely on American power.

This is where the Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey arrangement becomes interesting.

Rather than being a military alliance aimed at one clearly identified enemy, it could be an attempt to build a new regional security network, one that gives Saudi Arabia greater confidence while also allowing Turkey and Pakistan to expand their strategic influence.

For Washington, such an arrangement could also have a useful political purpose. If the United States reduces its direct military role, it may prefer to see regional allies develop their own security mechanisms rather than leave behind a complete vacuum.

But there is a major difference between signing a defence agreement and actually fighting a war together.

The real test will come when one of the three countries faces a serious military crisis. Would Turkey and Saudi Arabia truly go to war for Pakistan against India? Would Pakistan and Turkey fight alongside Saudi Arabia against Iran? Would all three accept the enormous economic and political costs of such a decision?

These questions cannot be answered by official statements alone.

For now, the agreement may be less about creating an “Islamic NATO” and more about sending a message: the three countries want greater strategic cooperation at a time when the old security order in the Middle East appears to be changing.

Whether it becomes a genuine military alliance or remains largely a political and diplomatic arrangement will depend not on today’s headlines, but on tomorrow’s crisis.