Russian Strikes Kill Six as Ukraine War Intensifies

At least six people have been killed in a fresh wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine, as the war continues to bring daily violence to cities far from the front lines, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The deadliest attack struck the eastern city of Dnipro, where missiles hit residential buildings during the night. Local officials said four people were killed and 27 injured when an apartment block was hit. Hours later, another strike on the same neighborhood killed one more person and wounded seven others, deepening the sense of fear among residents.

Dnipro’s mayor said the city’s deputy mayor was nearly killed in one of the attacks, highlighting how close the danger has come to local leaders as well as civilians.

In southern Ukraine, another life was lost when a Russian drone struck a civilian minibus in the Zaporizhzhia region. Four others were injured in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the pattern of strikes has remained unchanged. He described a relentless use of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, often aimed at ordinary infrastructure. Homes, energy facilities, and businesses continue to be damaged, he said, leaving communities struggling to cope.

Russia’s defense ministry said it had carried out a “massive strike” on Ukrainian military targets, while continuing to deny that it targets civilians.

The violence has also spilled beyond Ukraine’s borders. In neighboring Romania, a NATO and EU member, authorities said a drone crashed on its territory, forcing the evacuation of more than 200 people.

Zelensky urged Ukraine’s allies, especially in Europe, to respond more strongly. He called for faster improvements to Ukraine’s air defenses and pushed for tougher sanctions on Russia.

The European Union recently approved a new round of sanctions and a major financial package to support Ukraine, but diplomatic efforts to end the war remain stalled.__Photo courtesy X