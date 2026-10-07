Austria Government Under Pressure as SPÖ Crisis Deepens

Austria’s three party coalition government is entering a critical period, with the next two weeks expected to test whether the alliance can overcome growing political tensions or whether early elections may eventually become unavoidable.

Pressure is mounting on the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), whose internal leadership crisis is increasingly affecting the wider government. Senior figures in the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) are demanding that the coalition show it can still govern effectively and deliver concrete results.

Political adviser Thomas Hofer said the government must move beyond the ongoing debate over military service and present broader economic measures to strengthen Austria’s position as a business location. Such action, he argued, could also help the SPÖ by shifting public attention away from its internal disputes.

The ÖVP and liberal NEOS are expected to take advantage of the SPÖ’s weakened position during coalition negotiations. But the government’s ability to move forward depends heavily on whether the Social Democrats can quickly establish clear leadership and decision making structures.

The party’s internal struggle remains visible. Former SPÖ strategist Gerhard Zeiler has become increasingly active on social media, posting his ideas about the future of the party. Former SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has also continued addressing supporters online, highlighting what he describes as his achievements in promoting social democratic issues and strengthening democracy within the party.

Hofer believes the SPÖ currently lacks a clear alternative strategy. Yet the ÖVP also appears reluctant to push for new elections, fearing that a fresh vote could weaken the entire coalition while offering no guarantee of a better political outcome.

“The coming 14 days are decisive,” a senior ÖVP figure said, underlining the urgency facing the government.

Upper Austria’s Governor Thomas Stelzer delivered a similar warning, saying the government cannot afford to spend valuable time dealing with internal party disputes.

For Austria’s coalition, the immediate challenge is therefore simple but difficult; restore political direction, demonstrate the ability to act and convince voters that the government remains capable of solving the country’s pressing problems.