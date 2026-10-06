Guterres Begins Pakistan Visit as Middle East Diplomacy Takes Centre Stage

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 7, 2026: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Pakistan for a three day official visit, with regional peace, international diplomacy and Pakistan’s role in mediation expected to feature prominently in his talks with the country’s leadership.

Guterres is visiting Islamabad at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dar, and the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces.

The UN chief will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and attend a briefing at the National Disaster Management Authority. Pakistan is expected to highlight its work on disaster preparedness, early warning systems, multilateral cooperation and international peace and security.

His visit comes as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its diplomatic role in efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres had seen Pakistan use its diplomacy and mediation to bring opposing sides together when dialogue was urgently needed.

The UN secretary-general has praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East conflict, including its role in supporting negotiations between the United States and Iran and efforts that contributed to a memorandum of understanding establishing a ceasefire.

Beyond the immediate regional crisis, the visit is expected to underline the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United Nations. Pakistan has been a major contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, with its personnel serving in missions around the world.

The visit also comes as Guterres approaches the end of his tenure. He is due to leave office at the end of 2026 after serving two five year terms as secretary-general.

His Islamabad meetings are therefore likely to carry significance not only for Pakistan’s foreign policy, but also for wider international efforts to promote dialogue, peace and cooperation.