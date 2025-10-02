Putin Warns of “Significant” Response to Europe’s Militarization, Dismisses Threats to NATO

SOCHI, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday vowed a “significant” response to what he called Europe’s growing militarization, dismissing fears of a potential Russian attack on NATO as “nonsense.”

Speaking at a foreign policy forum in the southern resort city of Sochi, Putin criticized European military build-ups and suggested that accusations of Russian aggression were either the result of incompetence or deliberate deception. “They can’t believe what they’re saying, that Russia is going to attack NATO,” he said. “Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness. We simply cannot ignore what is happening.”

Putin singled out Germany, noting claims that the German army aims to become Europe’s strongest. “Very well. We hear that and are watching to see what is meant by it,” he added, signaling that Moscow would respond if necessary.

Tensions between Russia and the European Union have surged since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, prompting NATO to bolster its defenses. Recent incidents, including drones over Denmark and aerial incursions in Estonia and Poland, have raised fears that the conflict could spill beyond Ukraine’s borders. Moscow has denied targeting other nations, accusing Europe of exaggerating threats to justify increased defense spending.

Putin also criticized NATO’s “constant escalation,” claiming that member states were effectively participating in combat operations by providing intelligence and weapons to Ukraine.

Turning to U.S.-Russia relations, Putin praised former President Donald Trump, noting discussions during the August Alaska summit about ending the war in Ukraine and restoring ties. “Trump is a person who can listen,” he said.

In a stark warning to Ukraine, Putin suggested Moscow could retaliate if Ukrainian forces strike nuclear facilities under Russian control. Referencing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest, he said, “They still have functional nuclear power plants on their side. What prevents us from responding in kind?”

While blaming Kyiv for shelling the facility, Putin claimed the situation was “under control,” underscoring the ongoing peril posed by nuclear infrastructure in the conflict.