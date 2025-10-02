Afghanistan Restores Internet After Blackout; UN, Global Leaders Welcome Move

Afghanistan Restores Internet After 48-Hour Blackout, Global Community Welcomes Move

KABUL — The restoration of internet and telecommunications services in Afghanistan has drawn international relief after a 48-hour blackout disrupted daily life, financial activity, and humanitarian operations across the country.

The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the move, stressing that the shutdown had hampered the work of UN agencies operating under Security Council mandates. “The cut disrupted our own work — from the UN mission in Kabul to vital humanitarian assistance delivered by agencies, funds, and programs with both international and local partners,” said Stéphane Dujarric.

Former U.S. envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, also hailed the reconnection but noted the severe costs of the suspension. “I am not sure the leadership understood the consequences before taking the decision,” he said. Khalilzad warned that the blackout deepened Afghanistan’s financial woes, disrupting banking, remittances, and business operations in a country already strained by sanctions.

In Kabul, residents underscored the importance of stable digital services, urging authorities to not only keep networks open but also improve their quality.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not explained why services were cut. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid denied reports attributing the shutdown to him, saying he himself lacked internet access during the period. “The Associated Press’s claim about the reason for the internet shutdown is false and wrongly attributed to me,” Mujahid said.

The outage, which began Monday evening, left Afghans struggling with communication, financial transactions, and access to information. Its sudden reversal, though welcomed, has fueled questions over transparency and governance in the digital space.