PARIS: On a gray Tuesday, the streets of France filled once more with the sound of grievance. Public sector workers walked out across the nation, determined to win the pay rises they say they have waited too long to receive.

About 5.8 million state employees were called to join the action after Friday’s talks with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu ended in disappointment. Union leaders left the table saying his proposals did not match the urgency of the moment. Their anger had grown since last week, when the minimum wage rose for private-sector workers while public servants were left standing still.

It is the third united day of action since September. Earlier this month, hundreds of thousands marched, and tear gas drifted through some cities as clashes broke out.

In eastern Paris, a rally was set for 2:00 p.m. A police source expects up to 80,000 marchers in the capital and as many as 300,000 across the country. In Lyon, thousands had already gathered by morning.

Among the Parisian crowd, university professor Nicolas Prevot stood blowing a large conch shell, its pale curves catching the light. He spoke of human rights and of public services he believes are being slowly torn apart. Above all, he said, the far right must not be allowed to take power in next year’s presidential election.

The protests unfold against a restless backdrop. For more than a month, France has been shaken by student blockades and cost-of-living anger. A wave of protests a month ago spiraled into the worst rioting in years: thousands were arrested, shops were looted and public buildings were set ablaze. Youth groups and Yellow Vest activists now plan to join the marchers. Authorities have restricted unannounced gatherings near schools and universities and temporarily banned firecracker sales.

At the heart of it lies money. As the government rushes to finalize its 2027 budget and cut the deficit, it has again ruled out a general pay rise, the fourth year in a row. Unions say public servants have lost 16 percent of their purchasing power since 2017, leaving many near the minimum wage as prices climb.