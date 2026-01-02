Pakistan Court Hands Double Life Sentences in Absentia, Drawing Alarm Over Political Repression

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has sentenced YouTuber Adil Raja and six other prominent critics of the Pakistani establishment to double life imprisonment, in a sweeping ruling that has intensified concerns among rights advocates about the use of the judiciary to silence political dissent, according to The Express Tribune.

The verdict, delivered by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, targeted Raja, former army officer Syed Akbar Hussain, and journalists Wajahat Saeed Khan, Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada, Shaheen Sehbai, and Haider Mehdi. All were convicted in absentia on charges of “digital terrorism” linked to online commentary surrounding the unrest of May 9, 2023.

Each defendant received two separate life sentences under Sections 121 and 120-B of the Pakistan Penal Code, covering waging war against the state and criminal conspiracy. The court also imposed an additional 35 years of rigorous imprisonment across multiple counts and levied fines totaling Rs1.5 million per person. All sentences are to run concurrently.

Prosecutors argued that the accused used digital platforms to incite hatred against state institutions and encourage mutiny within the armed forces. The case relied on testimony from 24 prosecution witnesses. Court-appointed defense counsel represented the accused, all of whom were declared absconders and remain outside Pakistan.

In addition to the life terms, the court issued sentences under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997, including charges related to disseminating allegedly inflammatory material and abetting terrorism. Police have been instructed to arrest the convicts should they return to the country. The defendants have seven days to appeal to the Islamabad High Court, where the verdict requires confirmation.

Critics say the ruling underscores a troubling pattern in which anti-terrorism laws are deployed to criminalize dissent, particularly against journalists and digital commentators critical of the military and government. Legal analysts and human rights groups argue that trials conducted in absentia, expansive interpretations of “terrorism,” and harsh cumulative sentences reflect a judiciary increasingly aligned with executive and security interests.

The case has reignited debate over judicial independence in Pakistan, with observers warning that courts are being used as instruments to intimidate critics, narrow political space, and reinforce a climate of fear, especially in the digital sphere, where dissent has become harder to suppress by other means.