Mamdani Declares Victory in New York, Pledges to ‘Show the Nation How to Defeat Trump’

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist lawmaker from Queens, declared victory Tuesday night in a historic New York City mayoral race, becoming the city’s first Indian American, first Muslim, and youngest-ever mayor, according to NDTV.

“Thank you to the new generation of New York,” Mamdani told a roaring crowd of supporters. “We’ve toppled a political dynasty. The future is in our hands.”

The 34-year-old politician, a son of Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani and Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, spoke for less than half an hour but made headlines when he addressed former President Donald Trump directly.

“Donald Trump,” he said, “since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”

Mamdani vowed to confront what he called “the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to exploit loopholes and avoid paying their fair share.” Trump swiftly responded on Truth Social with a terse post: “…AND SO IT BEGINS!”

Mamdani also extended an olive branch to his defeated rival, Andrew Cuomo. “I wish him the best in private life,” he said, adding, “Let tonight be the last time I utter his name as we abandon politics that answer to the few.”

Framing his win as a mandate for transformation, Mamdani promised to make New York “a city we can afford built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”

Quoting India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, he invoked a sense of renewal: “A moment comes rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new.”

He dedicated his victory to the city’s working class from taxi drivers to nurses and bodega owners. Recalling a hunger strike he once joined outside City Hall, he said, “My brother Richard, we are in City Hall now.”

Reaffirming his campaign promises of free public buses, universal childcare, and affordable housing, Mamdani told the cheering crowd: “In this moment of darkness, New York will be the light.”