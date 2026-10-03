Yemen Under Fresh Wave of Strikes as Saudi Strikes Reported Across Yemen

SANA’A: Airstrikes struck Yemen’s capital and several northern and central provinces on Saturday, according to Houthi-run media and other local reports, amid a sharp escalation in the country’s conflict.

The Houthi movement said Saudi aircraft hit areas of Sana’a, including Mount Attan in the south of the city. It also reported attacks in Saada and Taiz provinces. There were no immediate, independently verified reports of casualties or damage, and Saudi authorities had not commented publicly on the claims, reported by Tasnim News Agency

In Taiz, local media said aircraft struck the eastern approach to Joulat al-Qasr in Salah district. In the northern province of Saada, Houthi-linked outlets reported artillery fire on villages near the border in Razih and Ghamr districts.

A telecommunications network in Saqin district, Saada, was also reportedly hit. Communications facilities and other civilian infrastructure have repeatedly been caught up in the conflict, worsening disruption for communities already facing years of war and economic hardship.

Yahya Saree, military spokesman for the Houthi-run Yemeni Armed Forces, said 94 air and missile attacks had struck several areas of Yemen over the previous 24 hours. He said Sana’a, Saada, Taiz, Hajjah, Amran and Ibb were among the provinces affected, and alleged that civilians had been killed and injured.

Saree said the attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft flying from bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif, as well as missile launches from Najran and Jizan. His claims could not be independently verified.shafaq+1

The reported strikes came as Yemen’s internationally recognised government said its forces had targeted military sites in Houthi held Sana’a. The opposing accounts underline the difficulty of independently establishing what happened on the ground as the conflict again intensifies.__Photo courtesy Tasnim News Agency