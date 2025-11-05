Russia Tightens Noose Around Pokrovsk in Push Through Donbas

Russia Tightens Grip on Pokrovsk as Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Hold Line

Russia said Wednesday its troops were advancing through northern Pokrovsk, claiming to have surrounded pockets of Ukrainian resistance in a bid to seize the city; a crucial transport and logistics hub in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, according to Reuters.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced its “assault groups” were clearing out Ukrainian forces block by block in several neighborhoods, including the Prigorodny microdistrict and parts of the Central District. Moscow described its troops as “continuing to destroy surrounded Ukrainian units,” and said the offensive was pressing forward from the north and southeast.

Kyiv has conceded that its forces face mounting pressure in Pokrovsk but rejected claims of encirclement. Ukrainian officials said reinforcements and special forces had been deployed to bolster defenses and stabilize the front. Fierce, close-quarters fighting has engulfed parts of the city, once home to about 60,000 residents. Most civilians have now fled the devastated landscape of shattered buildings and cratered streets.

Russia views Pokrovsk as a gateway to deeper advances across the Donbas, particularly toward the remaining Ukrainian strongholds of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Capturing the city would mark Moscow’s most significant territorial gain since its takeover of Avdiivka in early 2024.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have shifted from frontal assaults to pincer movements aimed at surrounding Ukrainian units while using drones and mobile strike teams to disrupt logistics and communications. Analysts describe much of Pokrovsk as a “gray zone” territory contested and perilous, where neither side holds full control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week that the area remained “under severe pressure,” though he insisted Russian troops had made “no meaningful gains.” The Kremlin dismissed his remarks, accusing him of denying a worsening battlefield situation.

Russia claims to now control roughly 19 percent of Ukrainian territory about 116,000 square kilometers, a modest expansion since 2023 but one that underscores Moscow’s grinding, incremental campaign.

As both armies dig in, Pokrovsk has become the latest symbol of a war defined by attrition, where every street and railway line is contested, and each advance comes at a staggering cost.