Austria: Babler Signals Possible Exit as SPÖ Crisis Deepens

VIENNA: Austrian Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler is reportedly ready to consider stepping down as leader of the Social Democratic Party, or SPÖ, as senior party figures prepare for a crucial meeting on Sunday, reported by the oe24.

The talks with leaders of the party’s regional branches come after weeks of poor polling and an open leadership challenge from media manager Gerhard Zeiler. No formal decision can be taken at Sunday’s informal meeting, but Babler could announce his resignation, with a party board meeting needed later to settle the succession.

Several arrangements are being discussed, including separating the roles of vice chancellor and party leader. Babler is said to retain support from parts of the trade union movement, but pressure for an orderly, face-saving departure has reportedly increased, especially within the Vienna SPÖ.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said the city branch had agreed on a common position, but declined to disclose it before the meeting. He said the party needed to discuss policy and political communication as well as personnel.

Potential replacements are limited. Women’s and Science Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner ruled herself out as party leader or interim chief. Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer has also rejected becoming vice chancellor in the coming months, while he undergoes cancer treatment and focuses on his current portfolio.

Doris Bures, the Third President of the National Council, has been mentioned as a possible caretaker leader, though she is not expected to take the role permanently. Zeiler, meanwhile, said he had no intention of withdrawing his candidacy, arguing that Babler’s political direction was not working.

The Greens criticised Zeiler over his former roles at German property firm Vonovia and its predecessor GAGFAH, citing concerns about the company’s record with tenants. The far-right Freedom Party mocked the growing rift.

Sunday’s meeting may not produce a new leader. But it could decide whether Babler remains at the helm of Austria’s main centre-left party.