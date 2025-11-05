Austria’s Debt Soars as Fiscal Chief Warns: ‘Time Is Running Out’

Austria’s Rising Debt Prompts Warning from Fiscal Chief: ‘I’m Getting Impatient’

Austria’s national debt continues to climb, driven by the costs of an aging population and persistent inflation. Fiscal Council President Christoph Badelt warned that without major spending reforms, the country’s finances will remain on an unsustainable path.

Before the pandemic in 2019, Austria’s public debt stood at about €280 billion, or 71 percent of GDP. It has since surged to €440 billion, roughly 82 percent of economic output. To stabilize the debt ratio, annual deficits should not exceed two percent, yet this year’s shortfall is projected at 4.4 percent and will remain above four percent through 2026.

“I haven’t heard anything concrete,” Badelt said in Vienna. “I’m starting to get impatient.” He urged the federal, state, and local governments to scrutinize all spending areas instead of delaying reforms.

Badelt rejected radical austerity measures like those in Argentina or under former U.S. President Donald Trump, but he called recent proposals to swap education and healthcare responsibilities between the federal and provincial governments “misguided.” Citing the canceled hospital project in Liezen as “economic madness,” he warned that similar inefficiencies are emerging elsewhere.

“The budget problem won’t be solved by cutting pensions alone,” he said. “We must finally review the entire range of public tasks; it’s slow and difficult, but unavoidable.”

Badelt noted that government costs are rising so rapidly that saving €8 billion reduces the deficit by just €1 billion. Inflation, he added, remains a “fundamental obstacle,” since higher local fees and tariffs boost revenues but “flow directly into higher prices; a true squaring of the circle.”