Satellite Images Reveal Expansion at Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site

Israel Expands Nuclear Facility at Dimona, Raising Regional Tensions

Satellite imagery has revealed intensified construction at Israel’s Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near Dimona, a site long believed to anchor the country’s undeclared nuclear weapons program, reported by Mehr News Agency.

The images, captured July 5 by Planet Labs and analyzed by independent experts, show cranes towering over a deep excavation reinforced with thick concrete walls and multiple underground levels. Seven specialists who reviewed the site agreed the construction is tied to Israel’s nuclear program, given its proximity to the Dimona reactor, which has no civilian power purpose.

Three experts said the site most likely represents a new heavy-water reactor designed to produce plutonium, a core ingredient for atomic bombs. Others suggested it could be a facility for assembling nuclear warheads.

Israel maintains a policy of “nuclear ambiguity,” neither confirming nor denying its arsenal, though it is widely believed to possess between 200 and 400 nuclear warheads. The country has never signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and does not permit international inspections of its nuclear facilities.

The expansion comes at a fraught moment. In June, Israel carried out lethal strikes in Iran, killing senior military officers, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Days later, the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, actions Tehran denounced as flagrant violations of international law and the UN Charter. Against this backdrop, the developments at Dimona may sharpen criticism of what regional powers call a dangerous double standard: Western scrutiny of Iran’s civilian nuclear program alongside silence over Israel’s military one.

Neither the Israeli government nor the United States has commented on the satellite findings, continuing a decades-old tradition of silence around Israel’s most closely guarded secret.