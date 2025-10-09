Macron Scrambles to Name New Prime Minister Amid Deepening Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron is racing against the clock to appoint a new prime minister, as the political crisis engulfing his presidency deepens and allies drift away, according to “Hurriyet Daily News”.

The urgency comes after the resignation of Premier Sébastien Lecornu on October 6, less than a month into his tenure. Macron granted him until October 8 to break the parliamentary deadlock over a contentious austerity budget, but by nightfall, Lecornu had stepped aside. The presidency has since vowed to announce a new prime minister within 48 hours—by Thursday evening at the latest.

The departure marks the latest in a rapid succession of collapsed governments. Lecornu’s two predecessors, Michel Barnier and François Bayrou, were both toppled in parliament amid fierce disputes over spending cuts. Unless Lecornu is reappointed, Macron’s next choice will be his eighth premier since taking office in 2017.

The crisis has intensified calls from across the political spectrum. Former prime minister Édouard Philippe has openly urged Macron to resign and call new presidential elections. Lecornu countered, insisting Macron should finish his mandate through 2027, though he floated the idea of a more technocratic cabinet with no ambitions for the next race.

At the core of the stalemate lies Macron’s contested pension reform, which raised the retirement age and has fueled public anger for more than a year. Lecornu hinted that revisiting the measure might calm tensions, but warned scrapping it could cost billions.

With Macron’s centrist alliance weakened in parliament and reliant on a fragile understanding with the Republicans, any new premier is almost certain to face the same hostile arithmetic. Marine Le Pen has already vowed to oppose “everything” a new government proposes.

For Macron, who once promised stability at the heart of Europe, the turmoil now risks defining the twilight of his presidency.