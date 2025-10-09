Survey Finds More Austrians Struggling With Rising Costs

Austria: More Households Struggle as Finances Tighten

A growing number of Austrians say they are struggling to make ends meet, according to the latest “How Are We Doing Today?” survey by Statistics Austria. Nearly a quarter of respondents reported income losses over the past year, with low-income families and the unemployed hardest hit.

Overall, 23 percent said their financial situation had worsened, while 38 percent saw improvements and 40 percent no change. Compared to last year, the share of those losing income is stable, but fewer reported progress down from 43 to 38 percent, while more said their circumstances remained unchanged.

The sharpest declines were felt in vulnerable households: 45 percent of the unemployed and 41 percent of low-income respondents reported worsening conditions. Single parents and large families also rank among those most burdened.

Everyday costs weigh heavily. Ten percent of all households struggle to cover regular expenses, rising to nearly four in ten among low-income families. Rising food prices top the list of financial strains, cited by 31.6 percent, followed by higher energy (9.3 percent) and housing costs (9.2 percent). Those who improved their finances often did so through higher wages, more working hours, or job changes.

Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) called the results a mandate for action, pointing to government measures such as electricity subsidies, rent caps, and steps against “shrinkflation.” Opposition parties disagreed. Green MP Markus Koza warned that cuts to family benefits and bonuses only deepen hardship, while FPÖ’s Dagmar Belakowitsch demanded tax cuts on food and energy, calling for a “real inflation stop.”

The survey also revealed disillusionment with politics: while half expressed some interest, 80 percent felt their voices went unheard, a sentiment most common among the jobless and those losing income.