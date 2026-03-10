After the Guns Fall Silent, Russia’s Spies May Return



HELSINKI — Finland’s intelligence agency has warned that Russian espionage could intensify once the war in Ukraine eventually ends, a sign that even peace may bring new dangers for Europe’s newest NATO member, according to Arab News.

In its latest security assessment, the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (SUPO) said that Russia’s spy network in Europe has been severely weakened by the war, but Moscow is already preparing to rebuild it.

“Russian intelligence capacity in Europe has suffered due to the war, and Russia is preparing to restore this capacity,” SUPO said in a statement on Tuesday. It warned that when Russian military and intelligence resources are no longer tied up in Ukraine, they could shift to operations elsewhere including Finland.

The agency said Finland would likely remain a prime target because of its strategic location “between the Baltic Sea and the Arctic region.” The two neighbors share a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border, and Finland’s decision to join NATO in 2023 broke decades of military neutrality, drawing anger from the Kremlin.

SUPO’s director, Juha Martelius, noted that if Europe’s relations with Moscow begin to thaw, Russian intelligence tactics might also evolve. “The threat will become more diverse, with older methods combined with new ones proven effective in the current environment,” he said. These could involve using proxy actors and gathering intelligence from across the Russian border.

Finland has previously accused Moscow of conducting “hybrid warfare,” including pushing waves of migrants toward its frontier, allegations the Kremlin denies. Western nations have also linked Russian vessels to damage on undersea communication and power cables in the Baltic Sea.

Still, SUPO urged caution, saying not every suspicious incident should be blamed on Russia. “As various events are readily attributed to Russia, its influence may appear more extensive than it truly is,” the agency said.