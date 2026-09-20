Italy Plans School Veil Ban and Cap on Foreign Students

ROME: Italy is preparing to ban face covering veils in schools and limit the number of foreign students in individual classrooms, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday as she highlighted her government’s conservative policies.

Meloni made the announcement at an annual gathering of the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party. She said the government would soon present a proposal to the Cabinet to establish a legal limit on the number of foreign students allowed in each class, according to Reuters.

The planned measures would also require parents of foreign students who face serious difficulties integrating into the Italian education system to learn Italian. In addition, the proposal would ban the wearing of burqas and niqabs in schools.

Meloni did not say how many foreign students would be allowed in one classroom.

“If there is only one child in a class who does not understand Italian, that child will probably be able to learn the language and integrate quickly with the help of classmates and teachers,” Meloni said.

But if students who do not understand Italian become a large part of the class or even a majority “that is no longer integration; it is neglect,” she added.

Italy’s central position in the Mediterranean has made it one of the European countries most exposed to migrant arrivals. Migration has remained one of the country’s most sensitive political issues, putting successive governments under pressure.

The integration of migrants, especially those from Muslim majority countries, has also become a divisive subject. Arguments over religious clothing, cultural identity, citizenship and immigration regularly stir strong emotions across Italian society.

Meloni defended the planned ban on face coverings by saying that students should attend school with their faces visible. She said no one in Italy should be allowed to force a young woman to hide her face in the name of a real or imagined tradition.

According to the Fondazione ISMU, a research organisation, non Italian citizens make up 11.6 percent of students enrolled in Italian schools, almost 12 out of every 100 pupils.

The government’s proposal is likely to fuel a wider debate about integration, equal treatment and the balance between cultural identity and religious freedom in Italy.