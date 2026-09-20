Pakistan: The Sister of Ex-PM Imran Khan Held as Political Tensions Rise

LAHORE: Aleema Khan, the sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been detained in Lahore under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, according to Pakistani officials and sources in her Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Authorities ordered her detention for 30 days and later transferred her to Kot Lakhpat prison. Police said the measure was taken on public-safety grounds, while the party described it as politically motivated.

The detention comes days before PTI’s planned protest march towards Islamabad on Sept. 27. The party says the demonstration will be peaceful and is intended to demand its political rights and the implementation of court orders, reported by The Nation.

The Lahore deputy commissioner issued the detention order after receiving recommendations from police and intelligence officials. The order reportedly accused Aleema Khan of helping mobilise supporters and contributing to protests and road blockades. It also referred to allegations that she had encouraged actions that could damage public or government property.

PTI condemned the detention and said other party workers had also been taken into custody. The party has warned that the government’s actions could further increase political tensions in a country already facing deep divisions over the treatment of Imran Khan and his supporters.

Imran Khan, who remains in prison, has faced several legal cases since his removal from office. His supporters call the proceedings politically driven and argue that the courts have been used to silence the opposition. The government denies the accusation and says the cases are being handled according to law.

International rights organisations have raised serious concerns about the former prime minister’s treatment. Amnesty International said authorities had denied him a fair trial, restricted his access to lawyers and family members, and limited his access to medical care. It has also described his prolonged solitary confinement as unlawful.

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention previously concluded that Khan’s detention violated international law, while a UN expert warned that his prison conditions could amount to cruel or degrading treatment.

Aleema Khan’s detention has added another tense note to Pakistan’s political crisis as the opposition prepares for its latest confrontation with the government.__Photo courtesy The Nation