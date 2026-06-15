Italian General Launches Far-Right Party, Challenging Meloni

A new political force has entered Italy’s crowded right wing, as General Roberto Vannacci launched his far-right party, Futuro Nazionale, on Sunday. The move could weaken Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s hold on power ahead of next year’s elections, according to The Nation.

At the party’s first congress in Rome, the 57-year-old former paratrooper was welcomed with chants of “Generale” and introduced as a modern-day Julius Caesar. Vannacci embraced an outsider image, declaring that his movement represents those often ignored by the political system.

After leaving Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s League party earlier this year, Vannacci is now trying to position himself as the strongest voice on the far right. Early polls suggest his party is gaining support, reaching close to 5 percent and narrowing the gap with Salvini’s League. This rise could split right-wing voters and complicate Meloni’s chances of staying in power unless she chooses to cooperate with him.

However, such an alliance could come at a cost. Vannacci’s strong anti-European Union stance, his openness toward Russia, and his ties to other far-right parties in Europe may alarm moderate voters.

Immigration is at the center of his agenda. Vannacci called for sharply reducing the number of foreigners in Italy, proposing what he described as a policy of “re-migration.” His platform also includes questioning Italy’s membership in the euro, rejecting the EU’s Green Deal, and lifting the country’s ban on nuclear energy.

He also promised tougher law enforcement, including building more prisons, despite Italy already having relatively low crime rates. At the same time, he backed tax cuts for families with children.

While criticizing Meloni for abandoning earlier promises, Vannacci admitted that his own plans could change, saying politics, like battle, requires adapting to reality.