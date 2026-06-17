China Sees Hard Road Ahead in US-Iran Peace Efforts

China has warned that the next phase of talks between the United States and Iran could be far more challenging, even as both sides prepare to sign an agreement aimed at ending their conflict, according to Agency France Press.

In a phone call on Tuesday, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar that future negotiations would likely test all parties involved. Pakistan has been playing a key role in mediating between Washington and Tehran.

Wang’s remarks came just days before the planned signing of a memorandum of understanding on Friday, which is expected to mark a significant step toward easing tensions. However, he cautioned that the progress made so far should not be mistaken for a final resolution.

“The current consensus is far from the final destination,” Wang said, describing it instead as “a new starting point.” He stressed that lasting peace in the Middle East and the Gulf would require sustained effort and cooperation from all sides.

China also called for a stronger role for the United Nations Security Council in supporting the peace process, signaling Beijing’s interest in a broader international framework for the talks.

Pakistan, a close ally of China and an active mediator in the discussions, echoed the need for continued engagement. In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said both countries agreed to keep working toward the peaceful resolution of outstanding issues.

Among the most pressing concerns is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route that has become a flashpoint due to competing blockades. Disruptions in the strait have already unsettled global energy markets and raised concerns about international trade.

Officials from both countries emphasized that keeping the waterway open is vital for the global economy and energy security.

As diplomatic efforts move forward, the path to peace remains uncertain, with tougher negotiations likely ahead.