Trump Urges Israel to Show Restraint in Lebanon Conflict

Trump Urges Restraint as Lebanon Tensions Shape U.S.–Iran Talks

At the G7 summit in France, U.S. President Donald Trump said he maintains a strong relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but warned that Israel must act more responsibly in Lebanon, according to Arab News. Speaking to reporters, Trump criticized Israel’s recent strike on Beirut and suggested that Syria could take a larger role in confronting Hezbollah.

“If Israel cannot do the job without causing widespread civilian harm, then Syria will,” Trump said, praising Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa’s leadership.

His remarks came as diplomatic efforts intensified between Washington and Tehran. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, said it had received assurances that Iran would push for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon during upcoming talks with the United States. The group emphasized that such a withdrawal would not be a precondition for negotiations, but a likely outcome tied to progress in talks.

However, Hezbollah also warned that no nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States would be possible without Israel pulling its forces out of Lebanon.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reinforced this position, calling an end to the war across all fronts including Lebanon, the central goal of the newly announced memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington. He described the conflict as involving two sides: the United States and Israel on one hand, and Iran and Hezbollah on the other.

Araghchi stressed that any lasting peace must include Israel’s withdrawal from territories occupied during the conflict. He also warned that continued Israeli military actions in Lebanon would violate the agreement.

The war, which began on February 28 with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, quickly spread across the region. Lebanon was drawn in after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, prompting Israeli airstrikes and a ground offensive.

Lebanese leaders, including President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, reaffirmed their demand for a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the deployment of the Lebanese army along international borders.

Despite diplomatic progress, fighting has not fully stopped. Hezbollah said it recently targeted Israeli troops advancing in southern Lebanon, while Netanyahu has insisted Israeli forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza for as long as necessary.

A formal agreement between Iran and the United States is expected to be signed in Switzerland later this week.