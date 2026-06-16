Austrian Politicians Join Vienna Seminar on Kashmir’s Divided Families and AJK Human Rights

A thought-provoking seminar titled “The Border Through the Heart: Kashmir’s Divided Families” was organized by the Kashmir Culture Centre Vienna in cooperation with the Wiener Bildungsakademie (WBA) in Vienna. The event brought together Austrian politicians, members of civil society, representatives of community organizations, and members of the Kashmiri and Pakistani diasporas to discuss the human impact of the Kashmir conflict and current human rights concerns in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Opening the seminar, Mr. Hajo Cappar, Director of the Wiener Bildungsakademie, welcomed the participants and highlighted the long-standing relationship between the WBA, the Kashmir Culture Centre Vienna, and the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ). He emphasized the importance of dialogue, mutual understanding, and international cooperation in addressing humanitarian concerns.

Mr. Naeem Khan, President of the Kashmir Culture Centre Vienna, thanked the guests for their participation and stressed the need to keep the human dimension of the Kashmir issue at the center of international discussions.

The panel discussion featured distinguished speakers, including MMag. Pia Maria Wieninger, Member of Parliament and SPÖ spokesperson for Europe, Human Rights, Minorities, and Ethnic Communities; Senator Wolfgang Markytan of the Vienna SPÖ; and Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the United Kashmir People’s National Party.

The seminar began with the screening of a documentary film portraying the experiences of Kashmiri families divided by the Line of Control. The film highlighted decades of separation, loss, and longing experienced by families living on opposite sides of the border.

During the discussion, Austrian lawmakers expressed keen interest in the history, culture, and socio-political developments of Kashmir. They acknowledged the importance of raising awareness about humanitarian issues and human rights concerns in the region. The participants also discussed ways to strengthen dialogue and cooperation within Austrian and European institutions.

Representatives of civil society organizations, NGOs, trade and commerce associations, employee organizations, and academic institutions actively participated in the event. Members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diasporas contributed to the discussion during an interactive question and answer session.

Several speakers, including the Guest speakers from Belgium Mr. Jamil Maqsood, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of UKPNP and Mr. Nasir Aziz Khan; spokes person of UKPNP from Switzerland, raise concerns regarding the current human rights situation in AJK, including reports of shortages and disruptions affecting access to essential grocery items and medicines. MMag. Pia Maria Wieninger expressed concern about these issues and stated that the concerns raised during the seminar would be conveyed to the relevant authorities, including Austria’s Foreign Ministry.

The seminar concluded after nearly two hours of intensive discussion in a constructive and friendly atmosphere. Participants agreed on the importance of continued engagement and follow-up efforts to ensure that humanitarian concerns relating to Kashmir remain part of discussions within Austrian political institutions, the Austrian Senate, and relevant European forums.