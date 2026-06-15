Iran Celebrates Diplomatic Deal, Calls It Triumph Over Pressure

Pezeshkian Hails Iran-U.S. Breakthrough as National Victory

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday described the recent diplomatic breakthrough between Iran and the United States as a major achievement for the country, calling it a “badge of honor” for the Iranian nation in the face of international pressure, according to IRNA.

Speaking after a memorandum of understanding was finalized through mediation by Pakistan, Pezeshkian praised the efforts of the officials involved in the negotiations and said the outcome reflected the strength of national unity. He thanked members of the negotiating team, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for their role in reaching the agreement.

According to the president, the breakthrough was made possible through close cooperation among Iran’s government institutions, armed forces, and political leadership. He described the process as an example of coordination and solidarity at a critical moment.

Pezeshkian also pointed to criticism from Israel, saying the reaction demonstrated the significance of the diplomatic achievement. He expressed confidence that the path of negotiations would continue with determination and serve the interests of the Iranian people.

The president said that if all parties remain committed to their obligations, the agreements could help address a number of regional challenges and open the door to new opportunities on the international stage. He suggested that successful implementation could create a more favorable environment for dialogue and cooperation in the region.

Seeking to reassure the public, Pezeshkian stressed that the Iranian delegation responsible for signing the document would remain fully committed to the principles and policies established by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. He said all future actions would be carried out within the framework of Iran’s national interests and established red lines.

The president credited the Leader’s guidance and support as a key factor behind the diplomatic progress, stating that such an achievement would not have been possible without his backing.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with neighboring and Islamic countries. Calling them “brothers,” he urged officials to deepen cooperation and build stronger partnerships, describing regional engagement as a central pillar of Iran’s foreign policy moving forward.