Austria Lacks Majority for Military Service Referendum

Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker said Tuesday that there is no political majority for a public referendum on compulsory military service, as his government pushes to finalize long delayed army reforms, according to oe24.

Speaking at a press conference, Stocker stressed that discussions have gone on long enough and that concrete decisions are now needed. While he still considers a referendum a useful democratic tool, he acknowledged that coalition partners do not support the idea.

His priority, he said, is to have a reform plan ready by the start of next year. If no agreement is reached over the summer, the option of a referendum could return to the political agenda.

Stocker reiterated his party’s support for the so-called “Austria Plus” model, which includes eight months of military service, two months of militia training, and a year of civilian service. Experts involved in drafting proposals have described this model as the most practical path forward.

The government is already under time pressure if it hopes to implement changes by January 1, 2027, as experts say at least six months of preparation will be required.

On defense spending, Stocker said around 10 billion euros have been allocated to the armed forces over the next two years, though the goal of reaching two percent of GDP remains distant. He warned that Austria faces multiple security threats and emphasized the need to strengthen the military, particularly in air defense against drones.

He also announced plans for a reform of Austria’s public broadcaster ORF in the autumn, including possible changes to its mandate and funding structure.