UN Keeps Afghanistan Mission Until 2027, Flags Rights and Security Issues

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed to extend its mission in Afghanistan for another year, warning that the country still faces deep humanitarian, security, and human rights challenges, according to Dawn News.

In a resolution adopted on Monday, the 15-member council renewed the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (Unama) until June 17, 2027. Drafted by China, the resolution reaffirms the UN’s central role in supporting peace and stability while continuing engagement with Afghanistan’s current authorities and international partners.

The council raised serious concerns about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, calling them a threat to global security. It urged stronger regional and international cooperation to counter terrorism and to prevent the spread of illegal weapons across the country and beyond.

Humanitarian conditions remain a major concern. The resolution stressed the urgent need for aid and called for full, safe, and unhindered access for humanitarian workers across Afghanistan. Unama has been tasked with coordinating relief efforts and improving cooperation among aid agencies.

The council also highlighted the importance of helping Afghan refugees return home safely and voluntarily. This issue is especially significant for neighboring countries such as Pakistan, which hosts a large number of Afghan refugees. The resolution encourages efforts to support their reintegration and to create stable conditions for their return.

Human rights, especially those of women and girls, remain at the heart of international concern. The council warned that the continued erosion of basic freedoms makes lasting peace and stability impossible. It called for the reversal of policies that restrict women’s rights and demanded full access for Afghan women working with the United Nations.

In addition, Unama will continue to monitor political developments, economic conditions, and environmental challenges, while promoting inclusive governance that ensures participation from women, minorities, youth, and people with disabilities.

The UN Secretary-General is expected to report on Afghanistan every three months, with a broader review of the mission planned for early 2027.

Despite ongoing difficulties, the council stressed the importance of maintaining the UN’s presence across Afghanistan and called on all parties to ensure the safety and freedom of movement of UN personnel.