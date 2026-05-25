Iran’s Supreme Leader Reportedly in Hiding Amid Strike Fears

DUBAI — Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly living under intense security protection at an undisclosed location as fears of further military strikes continue to shake the country’s leadership, according to a CBS News report citing American intelligence officials.

The report says Khamenei has sharply reduced his direct contact with the outside world and now depends on trusted couriers to deliver messages between him and senior officials, according to Arab News. The extraordinary security measures come after recent US and Israeli attacks during Operation Epic Fury, which reportedly led to the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian figures.

American officials told CBS that communication inside Iran’s leadership has become slow and difficult. Iranian officials involved in talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump are reportedly struggling to quickly exchange information with Tehran’s highest authorities. Messages sent to Iran often take long periods to receive a response because they must pass through several intermediaries before reaching the supreme leader.

According to intelligence sources, many senior Iranian officials have moved into heavily fortified underground bunkers, avoiding electronic communication and limiting public appearances out of fear they could be targeted in future strikes. Some officials reportedly do not even know the exact location of the supreme leader.

The report also claims that Khamenei provides only broad guidance on negotiations and national policy, leaving lower-ranking officials to handle details while carefully staying within limits set by him. Couriers are said to play a key role in protecting his whereabouts by preventing direct communication channels that could reveal his location.

The secrecy surrounding Iran’s leadership highlights the growing pressure facing the country during a period of rising regional tensions and international uncertainty. Khamenei, who succeeded his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after his reported death, has not appeared publicly since before the conflict began, adding to speculation about the seriousness of the security threats facing Iran’s ruling establishment.