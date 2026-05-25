Israeli Strikes Escalate Amid Rising Death Toll in Lebanon

BEIRUT — The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon has climbed to 3,185 as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a major escalation in military operations against Hezbollah, promising to “crush” the armed group amid growing regional tensions.

In a video statement shared on his Telegram channel, Netanyahu said he had ordered the Israeli military to intensify its offensive in Lebanon following continued Hezbollah drone attacks on Israeli forces. He accused the Iran-backed group of using advanced fibre-optic drones to target military positions and warned that Israel would respond with greater force.

“I have ordered an even greater acceleration of our operations,” Netanyahu declared. “We will intensify our blows, increase our firepower, and we will crush them.”

The conflict along the Israel-Lebanon border has become one of the deadliest confrontations in the region in recent years. Lebanese officials say thousands have been killed since the fighting sharply escalated, while entire communities near the border have been displaced by air strikes and artillery fire.

Netanyahu acknowledged the challenge posed by Hezbollah’s drone capabilities but insisted that Israeli teams were already working on countermeasures. “We will solve this issue,” he said, signaling that Israel plans to continue its military campaign despite growing international concern over the rising human cost of the war.

The renewed threats come at a time of deep fear and uncertainty across Lebanon, where civilians continue to bear the weight of the conflict. Homes, roads, and public infrastructure in several southern regions have suffered heavy damage, while hospitals struggle to cope with mounting casualties.

As violence intensifies, fears are growing that the conflict could widen further, pulling the region into an even more dangerous and prolonged confrontation.