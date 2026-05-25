Spain Erupts After Police Clash With Gaza Activists

Protesters Condemn Police Violence at Bilbao Airport

Thousands of people marched through the streets of Bilbao on Sunday after violent clashes broke out between Basque police officers and activists returning from a Gaza aid flotilla, according to Dawn News. The incident, which took place at Bilbao Airport a day earlier, has sparked anger across Spain and drawn criticism from human rights groups and political leaders.

The activists had just returned from Israeli detention after attempting to deliver aid to Gaza by sea. Emotional scenes unfolded at the airport when family members and supporters rushed to welcome them home. Trouble began when a relative of one activist tried to approach the group and was forcefully stopped by police officers.

Videos shown on Spanish television captured chaotic moments as officers used batons, pushed protesters to the ground, and struggled with demonstrators while angry crowds shouted at them. Witnesses said the activists had briefly blocked an airport exit before police moved in.

The Basque regional police force, known as the Ertzaintza, confirmed that four people were arrested on charges including resisting arrest and assaulting officers. Authorities also announced an internal investigation to examine whether police actions followed official procedures.

Sunday’s protest reflected growing public outrage. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and banners accusing authorities of supporting violence against pro-Palestinian activists. Many demanded justice for those injured during the clashes.

The controversy comes after activists reported harsh treatment while in Israeli custody. Organisers of the flotilla claimed several detainees suffered injuries, while others described abuse and mistreatment during detention. Among the group were 44 Spanish citizens.

Human rights organisations quickly reacted to the airport violence. Amnesty International condemned what it described as an “excessive use of force” and called for a full and transparent investigation. Francesca Albanese, a United Nations expert on Palestinian territories, also demanded accountability.

Meanwhile, activists returning to Ireland and the United Kingdom described terrifying experiences in detention, with some alleging physical abuse and harsh prison conditions.

As criticism continues to grow, the events in Bilbao have become a powerful symbol of the wider tensions surrounding the Gaza conflict and international solidarity movements.__Photo courtesy Arab News