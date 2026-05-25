EU Farm Fraud Scandal Rocks Greece, 20 Suspects Held

A widening scandal over the misuse of European Union farm subsidies in Greece has led to the arrest of 20 people on the island of Crete, authorities said on Monday, according to ORF News.

Police believe they have dismantled a criminal network that fraudulently obtained EU agricultural funds. Among those arrested are two accountants and several public officials, who are suspected of playing leading roles in the scheme.

According to investigators, the group helped farmers apply for subsidies using false land declarations. By exaggerating or inventing land areas, they were able to secure payments they were not entitled to receive. Police say the network has been operating since 2019 and may have gained more than three million euros through the fraud.

The arrests mark the latest development in a growing scandal that is putting increasing pressure on the Greek government. Just last month, the parliament lifted the immunity of 13 lawmakers from the ruling New Democracy party, allowing prosecutors to investigate them over suspected involvement in subsidy fraud.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has been investigating possible crimes against the financial interests of the European Union in Greece for some time. Its inquiry has brought renewed attention to weaknesses in how subsidies are monitored and distributed.

The scandal has already shaken Greece’s political landscape. Parliamentary investigations have so far produced limited results, while several ministers have stepped down amid the controversy. Opposition parties are calling for early elections, arguing that public trust has been damaged.

Greece’s next parliamentary elections are currently scheduled for spring 2027. Until then, the government faces growing scrutiny as authorities continue to uncover the scale of the alleged fraud and its connections to public officials.