Trump Links Iran Deal to Expansion of Abraham Accords

Former US President Donald Trump has linked a possible deal with Iran to a wider effort to expand the Abraham Accords, calling on several countries to normalize relations with Israel, according to Reuters.

In a message posted on Monday, Trump said he had urged nations including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and Türkiye to join the accords together. These agreements, first introduced during his presidency, aim to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and Arab states.

Trump said he had spoken with leaders from these countries over the weekend, as well as officials from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which already signed the accords in 2020. He described the effort as part of a broader plan to end the ongoing conflict with Iran.

“I am mandatorily requesting that all countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote, adding that Iran itself could join the group if a deal is reached. He called the idea a chance to build what he described as a “world coalition.”

Trump said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely,” though he gave no clear timeline for an agreement. He also admitted that a few countries might hesitate but said most should be ready to take part.

Supporters of the plan, including Senator Lindsey Graham, say linking an Iran deal with the expansion of the accords could reshape the region. However, critics remain doubtful. Some analysts argue the approach is unrealistic and may not address deeper tensions in the Middle East.

The Abraham Accords marked a major shift when the UAE and Bahrain recognized Israel, followed later by Morocco and Sudan. Trump has long hoped to expand the agreements, especially to include Saudi Arabia, but progress has been limited.

For now, the proposal adds a new layer to already complex negotiations, as the future of both the Iran deal and regional diplomacy remains uncertain.