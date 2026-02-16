Iran: Sanctions Relief Central to Nuclear Talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 — Iran said the removal of sanctions remained a core and inseparable demand as its foreign minister and a full technical delegation took part in a new round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States in Geneva.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had arrived in Geneva for the second round of negotiations, which were being held indirectly through mediation by the Sultanate of Oman.

Baghaei noted that Iran had come to the talks with a “complete and serious” delegation that included nuclear experts as well as specialists in economic, political, and legal affairs. The presence of technical experts, he said, showed Tehran’s determination to engage in detailed and substantive discussions.

He explained that while the negotiations covered political and economic questions, the technical dimension remained especially important, as it shaped the practical steps of any future agreement. Iran’s economic authorities, he added, were closely monitoring the talks because sanctions relief directly affected the country’s economy and people’s livelihoods.

Referring to the earlier round of negotiations held in Oman, Baghaei said the first session had focused mainly on general issues and on assessing the intentions of the other side. Iran had sought to determine whether the United States was genuinely committed to a constructive and lasting process, he said.

Sanctions relief, Baghaei stressed, was not a separate or optional topic but a central pillar of Iran’s position. For Tehran, he said, progress in nuclear discussions could not be separated from the removal of economic restrictions.

The Geneva meetings marked a continuation of cautious diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States, with Oman acting as a bridge. Iranian officials expressed hope that the talks would move from general understandings toward more concrete steps, while maintaining that meaningful progress depended on credible commitments to lift sanctions.