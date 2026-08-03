Iran Denies Talks, Trump Threatens “Total Surrender”

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN: The fragile calm between Washington and Tehran cracked again on Monday, after President Donald Trump warned that a US military blockade of Iran would continue until Tehran accepted either a deal or, in his words, complete surrender.

The remarks came just hours after Iranian officials publicly denied that any negotiations with the United States were underway. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters Tehran was not currently in talks with Washington, and was instead working with Oman to secure a temporary safe corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, though he cautioned that even a deal with Oman would not be enough to fully reopen the waterway while American pressure continued, according to Arab News.

Trump, clearly irritated by Iran’s denial, accused Tehran of being dishonest, insisting that talks were happening whether Iran wanted to acknowledge it or not. He framed the standoff as the fallout of decades of Iranian behavior.

The war between the two nations, now stretching past five months, has moved in fits and starts between diplomacy and violence since it began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran. Just a day before his latest outburst, Trump revealed that he had actually called off what he described as the largest planned American attack since the Second World War, set to strike Sunday. He said he changed course after Gulf allies Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates urged him to give diplomacy a chance instead.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump recalled asking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman whether he preferred an attack or a deal, and said the crown prince made clear a negotiated solution was far safer than one where nobody could predict the consequences.

Markets responded almost instantly. Oil prices tumbled in early Asian trading Monday, with US crude sliding more than four percent, as investors welcomed signs that all-out escalation might be avoided.

Still, deep mistrust lingers beneath the surface. Iran continues to insist that any resolution must include recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy shipments. Washington, meanwhile, has rejected Iran’s right to charge tolls or restrict passage. A tanker near Oman reported an explosion close to its hull on Sunday, a stark reminder of just how combustible the region remains.

Iranian lawmakers say quiet efforts are underway to revive a memorandum of understanding reached back in June, describing the current exchanges as more of a cautious feeling-out process than formal negotiations. Whether that fragile thread holds may determine if the two nations edge toward peace, or spiral back into open conflict.