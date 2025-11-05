U.S. Draft for Gaza Stabilization Force Sparks Dispute Over Mandate

UNITED NATIONS — The United States has circulated a draft U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a two-year international stabilization force in Gaza, opening a contentious debate over the territory’s postwar security and governance, according to “Hurriyet Daily News.

According to officials familiar with the proposal, the draft envisions a temporary multinational force tasked with demilitarizing Gaza and training a new Palestinian police service. But diplomats say the plan faces significant hurdles, with several potential backers already voicing reservations.

“There’s going to be quite a battle over the language and the authorities of the force,” one Western diplomat told Israeli media.

Key disputes center on whether the force would have authority to oversee the disarmament of armed groups; a provision opposed by Arab states that want the mission limited to peacekeeping and stabilization. Another point of contention is coordination with the Israel Defense Forces, which some nations fear could blur the line between peacekeeping and combat operations.

The U.S. draft also includes provisions for regular Security Council reports, a mechanism some members warn could become politically charged.

Two U.S. officials confirmed that the proposal is only a starting point for what is expected to be prolonged negotiations among the Council’s 15 members. China and Russia, both permanent members, are seen as potential vetoes.

Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking in Doha, underscored the need for a U.N.-backed mandate, saying any new Gaza entity “must have the legitimacy of the Security Council.”

The draft outlines a force operating through 2027, working with Egypt, Israel, and a temporary “Board of Peace” to oversee Gaza’s transition. It also calls for full restoration of humanitarian aid flows under U.N. supervision and tighter safeguards to prevent diversion.

The measure’s fate remains uncertain, but it marks Washington’s most detailed attempt yet to shape Gaza’s future security landscape.