Five major aid organizations said on Thursday that the US-backed peace plan has largely failed. The Danish Refugee Council, Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International and Save the Children gave the 20 point plan just four points out of a possible 26. That is a drop from five in April, and the verdict comes one year after the UN Security Council endorsed the plan, according to Arab News.

The numbers tell a heavy story. Gaza’s health authorities say at least 1,614 Palestinians have been killed and 5,849 wounded since the ceasefire began in October 2025. Israeli forces now control about 70 percent of the territory, up from 58 percent at the start. As the so-called Yellow Line creeps outward, families are squeezed into smaller and smaller spaces. More than half of Gaza’s people still live in temporary shelters.

Lilu Thapa of the Danish Refugee Council said some families have already fled a dozen times, only to be forced to run again, often with no warning. She called it displacement by design, and a ceasefire in name only.

Help is not arriving at the promised scale. The plan called for at least 600 UN-coordinated aid trucks every day. In September, an average of just 49 entered Gaza daily, and only 2 percent carried medical supplies. Humanitarian access scored zero, the same as in April. The groups say Israeli authorities keep blocking shelter materials, medical equipment and supplies needed to repair water systems. All six wastewater plants are out of service, and a separate report found no hospital in Gaza fully working. Aid groups say the shortages have caused deaths from injuries and illnesses that could have been treated.

Winter makes everything harder. Nearly one million people live in places at medium or high risk of flooding, and 89 percent of households report rodents in their shelters, according to the UN. Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children International, said the territory’s children are colder, hungrier and more traumatized than before.

The organizations urged the Security Council, the Board of Peace and UN member states to use their influence. They want every crossing opened, limits on aid work lifted, and medical evacuations and free movement restored. They also propose replacing Israeli approval and inspection of aid with an independent, transparent system, along with UN-mandated ceasefire monitoring and quarterly humanitarian reports. Reconstruction, they added, must not lock displacement in place.

Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International, said promises made a year ago mean little if they do not change life on the ground.