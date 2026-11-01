Gaza Strikes Kill Eight, Including Four Year Old, Despite Ceasefire

Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least eight people on Sunday, including a four year old boy, according to hospital officials, in another deadly reminder that the year old ceasefire has not ended the violence, according to BBC News.

In Gaza City, medical officials said a missile hit a group of civilians beside Cairo School in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood. Three people were killed, including the young child.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, the Hamas-run interior ministry said a drone strike targeted police officers in the Al-Mawasi area, killing five men as they carried out routine duties.

The Israeli military said it had carried out two attacks on people it called military operatives. It has not yet provided evidence or further details.

Outside Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, mourners prayed beside two body bags and the tiny body of the child, wrapped in a white towel. The scene captured the grief and anger of families who say the ceasefire has brought no safety.

“My son and his child were martyred,” Ali Oweis told AFP. “They were sitting in their tent, bothering no one, when suddenly a missile struck them. There is no ceasefire; the war is ongoing.”

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, women wept as body bags lay on the floor. The interior ministry named the five police officers, aged between 23 and 53, and called the attack a “horrific massacre.”

A ceasefire took effect in October last year, but Israeli air strikes have continued almost every day. Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says 1,580 people have been killed since then, a figure the United Nations considers reliable.

Israel says its operations target Hamas, but civilians continue to die.

A Gaza peace plan brokered by the Trump administration has stalled. The ceasefire led to the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for all 48 remaining hostages held in Gaza.

The war began after Hamas’s attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage. Gaza’s health ministry says 74,594 people have been killed since then.