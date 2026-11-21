For now, the gavel will keep falling in some of Austria’s smallest towns. Plans to close a number of minor district courts have been put on ice after the governing coalition failed to reach an agreement, the Justice Ministry confirmed to the Austrian Press Agency (APA). The news first appeared in the “Tiroler Tageszeitung.”

Originally, 16 smaller courts across several provinces stood on the list. In Tyrol, the courts in Silz, Rattenberg, Landeck and Telfs were in the spotlight, while in Carinthia, Eisenkappel, Ferlach and Hermagor faced an uncertain future. Three locations in Styria were under consideration, along with two each in Lower Austria and Burgenland and one in Vorarlberg. Upper Austria, Salzburg and Vienna were spared from the start. Later, a special arrangement was drawn up for the three bilingual courts in Carinthia.

The ministry, however, did not retreat from its reasoning. Officials argued that Austria’s court structure has needed reform for years, pointing to the findings of a working group the ministry set up in 2019. The goal, they said, is a justice system that is sustainable, economical and focused on service, while still keeping courts within reach of local residents.

Larger courthouses, the ministry explained, would make it easier to introduce modern safety and accessibility standards, offer more flexible opening hours, reduce paperwork and allow judges to specialise more deeply. Merging small courts into bigger ones would have brought those benefits closer.

Yet reform on paper needs agreement in practice. Changing the boundaries of court districts requires a government decree, and on that point the coalition partners could not find common ground. “At the present time,” the ministry said, the process will therefore not continue.

The wording leaves a door ajar. The plans have not been buried, only set aside, and the question of how to balance efficiency with local access remains unanswered. For the people of Landeck, Hermagor and the other towns on the list, the relief may be real, but it may also be temporary. In small communities, a courthouse is more than a building: it is a sign that the state still lives next door.