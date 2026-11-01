Growing Discontent with Trump Drives Americans to Renounce US Citizenship

Thousands of Americans have given up their citizenship or long term permanent residency amid growing frustration with President Donald Trump’s policies and uncertainty over the country’s political future, according to a report published by Newsweek.

Figures from the US Treasury Department’s expatriation register show that 4,574 names were recorded during the first nine months of 2026. The list includes people whose loss of US citizenship or long term permanent resident status was officially reported to the department, reported by Mehr News Agency.

The latest figures, covering July through September, show that 1,331 names were added to the register. This was lower than the 1,781 recorded in the second quarter and the 1,462 reported in the first three months of the year.

Despite the quarterly decline, the overall figures point to an unusually high number of Americans leaving their citizenship or permanent residency behind in 2026. The trend has drawn attention as dissatisfaction with Trump’s leadership and the direction of US foreign policy continues to grow.

Among the concerns cited in the report is Washington’s military confrontation with Iran, which has added to criticism of the administration’s foreign policy and raised questions about the country’s role in international affairs.

The figures also show a notable increase since Trump’s return to the White House. In 2025, the register recorded 1,285 names in the first quarter, followed by 1,057 in the second, 1,593 in the third and 954 in the final quarter.

Peter Spiro, a professor of international law at Temple University, told Newsweek that some people choosing to leave their American status behind feel that “America’s future is increasingly problematic.”

For those making such a decision, the choice may go beyond practical or financial considerations. It can also reflect a deeper loss of confidence in the country’s political direction, its leadership and the future they once imagined for America.