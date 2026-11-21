Smoke rose over Bahrain on Saturday as the tension in the Gulf spilled once more into open confrontation. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had attacked two US military bases in the island kingdom. Bahraini authorities gave a different account, saying an industrial facility had been hit and that a fire was burning there, which civil defence crews were still working to bring under control, according to Al Jazeera News.

The trouble was not confined to land. Out on the water, near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow gateway through which much of the world’s oil must pass, more ships found themselves in harm’s way. The Iranian navy reported that an oil tanker had caught fire after striking a naval mine in a restricted area east of the strait. Meanwhile, the UK maritime agency said two oil tankers had been hit by “unknown projectiles” north and east of Khasab, a port in Oman. Who fired them, and why, remains unclear.

The skies above the strait were also busy. The IRGC claimed it had shot down two American drones in separate incidents: an MQ-9 and an MQ-1 Predator. There was no immediate word in the reports on how the United States viewed those claims, and they could not be independently verified.

Amid the noise of fire and alarms, Iran’s diplomacy kept speaking. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran could reopen the strait if its demands were met, a statement that carried both an offer and a warning, since it reminded the world who holds the key to the door. Yet he drew a firm line on one point: Iran’s stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium, he said, would not be sent abroad.

The picture that emerges is one of pressure applied from every side, with missiles, mines, drones and words all used as weapons. Each incident alone might be contained. Together, they paint a region where a single miscalculation could light a far larger fire, and where the sea lanes that feed the global economy have become a stage for a dangerous contest of nerves.