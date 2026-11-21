The food was meant for hungry children. Instead, it ended up on the road, mixed with blood. On Saturday, an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Gaza City killed three Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry and eyewitnesses. The car was reportedly carrying papers and food for the World Central Kitchen charity, reported by Arab News.

A Reuters witness said the vehicle held packaged foodstuffs, and the papers inside bore the organisation’s logo. “It was just about to stop to distribute the food and drink to children when it was hit by a missile,” said Abu Zein Al-Daya, who saw the attack. Afterwards, meals of cooked rice lay scattered around the wreck, which was partly covered in the victims’ blood.

The Israeli military said it had targeted several militant operatives in the area but offered no further details. It did not immediately explain why it hit a vehicle that appeared to be handing out aid. World Central Kitchen has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The strike recalls an earlier tragedy. In 2024, Israeli forces killed seven of the charity’s workers, among them citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland. The military then admitted “serious errors and breaches of procedure,” yet in 2026 it said it saw no grounds to open criminal investigations.

Saturday’s attack came during a week of renewed violence. Israel briefly launched a ground operation in Gaza and killed six people in a strike on a hospital, saying it was aiming at a Hamas commander.

A US-backed ceasefire in October 2025 ended major fighting, but it has neither stopped Israeli attacks nor brought Hamas’s disarmament. Since then, at least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed, according to Palestinian and Israeli tallies. Israeli troops now control about two-thirds of Gaza, up from just over half when the truce began, while Hamas holds a narrow strip along the coast.

Israel’s assault of more than two years has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis and displaced the entire population. Scholars and a United Nations inquiry have assessed it as genocide. Israel calls its campaign self-defence, following the Hamas-led attack of October 2023 in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage.