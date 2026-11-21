Tehran — Iran and Pakistan are moving closer to sealing a free trade agreement, a deal that officials believe could reshape trade between the two neighbors and push their economic ties well beyond their current limits, according to IRNA.

Mehrdad Siyadat-Nasab, deputy director of the East Asia and Subcontinent Office at the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, said in an interview with IRNA on Saturday that negotiations have reached their final stages. The agreement is expected to be completed by the end of this year, and officials hope it will open a new chapter in bilateral commerce.

At the heart of the plan is a simple but powerful idea: lower customs costs. By reducing trade barriers, both countries could make it easier for businesses to buy and sell across their shared border, turning geographic closeness into economic advantage.

The stakes are significant. Formal and informal trade between Iran and Pakistan currently stands at around $6 billion. Siyadat-Nasab said the true potential is far greater, with the figure capable of exceeding $10 billion.

Iran sees several products as key to that growth, including petrochemicals, liquefied gas, steel, tiles, and ceramics. Officials also want deeper cooperation in industry, agriculture, mining, and technical and engineering services.

But the vision extends beyond goods alone. Siyadat-Nasab pointed to Pakistan’s port capacities, its understanding of local markets, private-sector involvement, and better logistical infrastructure as vital tools for expanding trade.

For ordinary people on both sides, the agreement could mean more business opportunities, stronger regional connections, and a more active economic relationship between two countries that share not only a border but also a long history of exchange.

If finalized on schedule, the deal could mark one of the region’s most important trade developments this year.__Photo Courtesy IRNA