UAE Urges Iraq to Stop Drone Attacks After Nuclear Plant Incident

The United Arab Emirates has called on Iraq to take “immediate” action to prevent attacks launched from its territory after a drone strike targeted an area near the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

In a strongly worded statement released on Wednesday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Iraq to stop “all hostile acts originating from its territory urgently and without conditions.” The ministry stressed the importance of dealing with such threats “promptly, immediately, and responsibly,” reflecting growing concern over regional security.

The warning comes days after a drone attack struck an electrical generator near the Barakah nuclear facility, the Arab world’s only nuclear power plant. The incident occurred on Sunday and caused a fire at the site. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and there was no radiation leak or damage to the plant’s main operations.

According to UAE officials, two additional drones were intercepted before reaching their targets, preventing further damage. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far, but the UAE has accused Iraq-based elements of being linked to the incident.

The Barakah plant is considered a major symbol of the UAE’s energy ambitions and national development. Any threat to the facility raises serious concerns about regional stability and the safety of critical infrastructure in the Gulf.

The latest tensions highlight the fragile security situation in the Middle East, where drone warfare and cross-border attacks have become increasingly common in recent years.