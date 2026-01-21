EU Parliament Champions Air Travelers: Three-Hour Delay Compensation and Free Hand Luggage Now Mandatory

After languishing in legislative limbo for nearly fifteen years, a transformative air passenger rights initiative has finally secured overwhelming approval from European Union lawmakers, promising to reshape the aviation landscape across the continent. The European Parliament’s resounding endorsement 632 votes in favor against a mere 15 marks a decisive victory for consumer advocates, though airlines warn of potentially catastrophic economic consequences.

The landmark legislation, approved Wednesday in Strasbourg, establishes unequivocal requirements: airlines must compensate passengers for flight delays exceeding three hours and permit complimentary carriage of modest hand luggage. These provisions represent a fundamental recalibration of power between carriers and consumers, codifying protections that have remained contentious for over a decade.

Under the approved framework, compensation ranges from €300 to €600 depending on flight distance, a modest increase from current entitlements of €250 to €600. However, the aviation industry had desperately lobbied for the compensation threshold to commence only after five-hour delays, arguing that the three-hour standard fails to account for operational complexities and might paradoxically incentivize preemptive flight cancellations to avoid penalties. Parliament remained unmoved.

The baggage provisions guarantee passengers one personal item measuring 40cm by 30cm by 15cm, plus a small wheeled piece with maximum combined dimensions of 100cm and weighing up to 7kg. While traditional carriers already provide such amenities, budget airlines face substantial revenue implications from abandoning cabin luggage fees, a cornerstone of their business models.

Bulgarian legislator Andrey Novakov, shepherding the file through Parliament, declared the chamber “determined to improve rather than dilute air passenger rights,” emphasizing readiness to champion “clearer and more predictable rules for airlines and a stronger aviation sector, but not at the expense of passengers.”

The aviation industry’s response oscillates between resignation and alarm. Regional carriers express particular anxiety, with the European Regions Airline Association warning that compensation reaching “two to three times the ticket price” threatens over 1,000 unique routes serving islands, remote regions, and communities lacking alternative transportation. Director General Montserrat Barriga lamented that “regional airlines risk becoming the punchbags of a political tug of war.”

Italian lawmaker Matteo Ricci countered that traditional airlines treat passengers “unacceptably,” criticizing EU member states for prioritizing “multimillion euro airline companies over their passengers.”

The legislation now requires endorsement from EU member states, with several major nations, including Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands supporting robust passenger protections. Cyprus, currently holding the rotating EU presidency, has expressed willingness to advance negotiations expeditiously. Should national governments reject Parliament’s text, a special reconciliation committee will convene to forge compromise.

Consumer groups celebrate this long-awaited progression, viewing it as overdue accountability for an industry that has historically prioritized profitability over passenger welfare.