Iran Rejects Reports of Imminent Geneva Deal With United States

TEHRAN — Iranian officials and sources close to the country’s negotiating team have firmly rejected reports suggesting that Tehran and Washington are preparing to sign a final agreement in Geneva this Sunday, insisting that no such decision has been made, reported by Press TV Iran.

The response came after comments by US President Donald Trump and reports in several foreign media outlets claimed that Iran and the United States were on the verge of signing a memorandum of understanding, possibly during a ceremony in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Speaking to Iranian media on Friday, an informed source close to the negotiating team described the reports as “completely untrue.” The source said Iran’s internal review and decision-making process remains incomplete and that neither the proposed date nor the location mentioned in the reports has been approved.

Another source, quoted by Tasnim News Agency, said the text of the proposed understanding has not yet received final approval, despite growing speculation that negotiations are nearing their conclusion.

The reports emerged ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ meeting in Evian, France, scheduled for June 15-17, where regional and international developments are expected to be closely watched.

Despite denying reports of an imminent signing ceremony, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that negotiations have made significant progress. In a message posted on X, he said the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington has “never been closer” to completion.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran remains committed to a transparent and responsible diplomatic process. He urged media organizations to avoid speculation about the contents of the proposed agreement before its official release, promising that all relevant details would be shared with the public at the appropriate time.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei echoed those remarks, stating that the proposed understanding is currently in its final internal review stage. However, he stressed that no final decision has yet been taken and that any official announcement would only come after all relevant authorities complete their evaluation of the document.

According to Iranian officials, discussions regarding the timing, location and method of signing any future agreement will only take place after a final understanding is reached.

For now, Tehran maintains that negotiations continue, but reports of a finalized deal and a signing ceremony in Geneva remain premature.