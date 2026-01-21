Vienna Gang War: Chechen Leader Sentenced to Six Years for Orchestrating Mass Brawl

A Viennese courtroom delivered justice on Wednesday as the ringleader of a brutal gang confrontation received a six-year prison sentence, concluding a case that laid bare the violent underbelly of Vienna’s street conflicts. The presiding judge’s words resonated with stark clarity: “This kind of vigilante justice has no place here.”

The principal defendant, twenty five year old Abu Bakar D., known within criminal circles as “the Deputy”, maintained an uncharacteristic composure during sentencing, contrasting sharply with his previous courtroom outburst that necessitated his forcible removal. “I apologize for losing control,” he offered at the final hearing, attributing his behavior to physical pain.

At the heart of this prosecution lay a blood-soaked gang war that erupted on July 7, 2024, at Vienna’s Meidling railway station. That evening, a contingent of predominantly Russian and Chechen youths launched a coordinated assault against their rivals, the notorious “505ers.” More than thirty combatants participated in this brazen street battle.

Prosecutors established that Abu Bakar D. orchestrated the attack through encrypted Telegram communications, subsequently dividing his predominantly black-clad and partially masked followers into tactical strike groups upon their arrival. The conspiracy allegedly began at Floridsdorf station during a preparatory “conference,” where participants were incited before marching together across the Philadelphia Bridge toward Schedifkaplatz the following evening to ambush their adversaries. “Tomorrow we destroy everything,” the defendant purportedly wrote.

Five witnesses, all previously convicted co defendants, claimed neither to have seen Abu Bakar D. at either location nor recognized him as any sort of leader. The accused already carries convictions for terrorism, aggravated robbery, and money laundering, resulting in a ten year sentence. Twenty two suspects faced charges in total.

However, the prosecutor presented compelling evidence: digital communications and surveillance footage left little doubt regarding the Chechen defendant’s culpability, a man already subject to deportation orders. While acknowledging his actions were “questionable,” Abu Bakar D. insisted that any operation he truly organized “would look completely different.”

The court rendered its verdict: six years imprisonment for the unrepentant ringleader, and thirty months conditionally suspended for his previously unblemished co defendant. Neither sentence is yet legally binding, and the presumption of innocence applies pending appeals.