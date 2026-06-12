Police Search for Group After Brutal Assault in Vienna

A 37-year-old man was left seriously injured after being brutally attacked by a large group in Austria’s capital, Vienna, late on Thursday night.

According to police, a witness called emergency services at around 10:20 p.m. on June 11, reporting that the man was being assaulted by approximately 15 unidentified individuals. The attackers allegedly used iron bars and repeatedly kicked the victim during the violent incident, which took place on Geiselbergstrasse in the Simmering district.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled, leaving the injured man lying on the ground. Police said the group escaped toward Werkstaettenweg, where they were later seen continuing their rampage. Witnesses reported that the attackers damaged several parked vehicles, including five e-scooters and a car, kicking and striking them with force.

The situation appeared to remain volatile even after the initial assault. One passerby told police that he was threatened by members of the group wielding knives and telescopic batons. Shortly afterward, the suspects fled again, disappearing before authorities could apprehend them.

A large-scale search operation was launched immediately, but it did not lead to any arrests. The victim received emergency medical treatment at the scene before being transported to a hospital. His current condition has not been officially disclosed, though authorities described his injuries as severe.

Police have opened an investigation and are working to identify the attackers. The incident has raised concerns about public safety and group violence in the city, as officials continue their search for those responsible.