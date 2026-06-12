Putin Admits Ukraine Strikes Hitting Russia’s Economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that a growing wave of Ukrainian attacks is causing damage to Russia’s economy and society, even as he insisted the country will recover quickly and remain united, according to Al Jazeer News.

Speaking on Friday, Putin said the strikes were “certainly” affecting Russia but argued their impact would be limited. His comments came after weeks of intensified Ukrainian attacks on key infrastructure, including oil refineries, fuel depots, and pipelines deep inside Russian territory. A recent strike on a major refinery in Nizhnekamsk highlighted the expanding reach of Ukraine’s campaign.

These targets are central to Russia’s oil and gas industry, a major source of national revenue. Analysts say the repeated attacks are beginning to strain both production and supply lines, especially as the war continues and Russian advances on the battlefield slow.

Putin claimed the strikes are designed to “sow confusion” within Russian society but said they would fail to divide the public or cause lasting economic harm. He also reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to continuing the war, promising further attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in response.

Ukraine has defended its strategy, describing the strikes as retaliation for Russia’s ongoing missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. In addition to long-range strikes, Ukrainian forces have also targeted fuel supplies in Russian-occupied Crimea, contributing to one of the region’s most severe fuel shortages in years.

Military analysts note that Ukraine’s combined strategy, damaging production sites while disrupting fuel transport, has increased pressure on Russia’s war effort. Russian officials have acknowledged the shortages and said steps are being taken to address them.

At the same time, Putin has called for improvements in Russia’s air defense systems and dismissed the possibility of direct peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military leadership says its forces have recently regained more territory than they lost, signaling a potential shift on the battlefield.