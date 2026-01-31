Thousands Protest in Minneapolis as Anger Grows Over Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Thousands of protesters gathered in Minneapolis on Friday, voicing growing anger over U.S. President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies. The demonstration was part of a nationwide call for a “national shutdown” and came amid rising tensions following deadly clashes between federal agents and civilians in the city, according to AFP.

Despite freezing temperatures, large crowds marched through downtown Minneapolis, carrying signs condemning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency leading the administration’s mass deportation drive. Demonstrators chanted slogans and demanded an end to what they described as fear-driven enforcement tactics.

Minneapolis has become the center of the immigration backlash after two protesters, both U.S. citizens, were shot dead by federal agents earlier this month. Many protesters said the deaths had shaken the community and deepened distrust of federal authorities. “Our government should not be terrorizing its own people,” said 24-year-old protester Sushma Santhana.

The rally followed a benefit concert by rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who recently released a song dedicated to the victims. Similar protests were held in New York and Los Angeles, where thousands also gathered outside City Hall to express solidarity and demand change.

Tensions escalated further when prominent journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon was charged along with eight others for alleged civil rights violations related to his coverage of a protest at a church. His arrest sparked outrage among journalists, politicians, and press freedom groups, who warned that it threatened freedom of expression. Lemon was released after a brief court hearing and vowed to continue reporting, saying that independent media is essential in holding power accountable.

Meanwhile, President Trump defended his immigration policy and reaffirmed plans to continue mass deportations, despite calls for restraint. A Justice Department investigation has been launched into one of the recent fatal shootings, though no similar inquiry has been announced for the second case, drawing criticism from activists.

Federal officials said they are reviewing enforcement strategies and may reduce the number of agents in Minneapolis if local cooperation improves. Still, community leaders warn that trust has been severely damaged.

As protests continue across the country, the events in Minneapolis highlight a deep national divide over immigration, policing, and civil rights, one that shows no sign of easing in the days ahead.